Jaguars hire Amy Palcic to lead communications team

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars received criticism for their last big staffing hire, but they are making up for it with their latest move, which has been applauded.

Meyer announced on Monday that the Jags have hired Amy Palcic to lead their communications team.

I’m thrilled to be able to announce a very important addition to the @jaguars. We’ve hired @amypalcic to lead our communications team! Welcome to Jacksonville, Amy! — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) February 23, 2021

Palcic previously worked for the Houston Texans but was fired by the team in November, leading to criticism. JJ Watt, who later asked for his release from the Texans and was granted it, was unhappy with the firing. Palcic herself called the firing “humiliating.”

Now, four months later, she has a new job working in communications for another NFL team.

The Jaguars could use the good publicity for their hire after the total disaster they had two weeks ago.