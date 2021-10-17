Look: Jaguars may have gotten away with huge late-game blunder

The Jacksonville Jaguars came within millimeters of committing an unforgivable mistake late in their game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday — or did they?

Trailing 20-17 in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville’s defense came up with a big stop around midfield to force a punt. Jaguars return man Jamal Agnew initially decided to let the ball bounce, but he appeared to change his mind and try to field it. Fortunately for the Jags, the ball bounced over Agnew’s hand and into the end zone.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores challenged the play, and for good reason. Replays showed that the ball may have grazed Agnew’s finger, but the play stood as called. Here’s a look at it:

Did he touch it?pic.twitter.com/wj77m9xvJo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2021

That could have gone either way. It certainly didn’t look like there was any space between Agnew’s finger and the ball, but you can understand why the call on the field was not overturned.

The Jaguars retained possession and put together a field goal drive to tie the game at 20-20.

If you remember, Agnew is the same player who made an incredible play for the Jaguars on special teams earlier this year (video here). He got just plain lucky with his ill-advised decision on Sunday.