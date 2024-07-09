Jaguars’ Josh Allen makes notable name change

There will no longer be any confusion about the NFL’s two Josh Allens.

The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Allen announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he is changing his name. Allen will now go by the name “Joshua Hines-Allen.”

In his video announcement, Allen said that he is making the change to honor his mother’s side of the family (the Hines side).

Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy. pic.twitter.com/8wAaj2hhpS — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) July 9, 2024

Now referred to from here as Hines-Allen, the 26-year-old former first-round pick is entering his sixth career NFL season. He has made two Pro Bowl teams and finished second in the league last year with a career-high 17.5 sacks.

Hines-Allen has often been mixed up with Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who entered the NFL the year before he did. That will no longer be an issue though, much to the relief of the TV networks that have made that mistake before.