 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 9, 2024

Jaguars’ Josh Allen makes notable name change

July 9, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Josh Allen in his Jaguars uniform

Oct 4, 2023; Ware, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) participates in drills during practice at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will no longer be any confusion about the NFL’s two Josh Allens.

The Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Allen announced in a social media post on Tuesday that he is changing his name. Allen will now go by the name “Joshua Hines-Allen.”

In his video announcement, Allen said that he is making the change to honor his mother’s side of the family (the Hines side).

Now referred to from here as Hines-Allen, the 26-year-old former first-round pick is entering his sixth career NFL season. He has made two Pro Bowl teams and finished second in the league last year with a career-high 17.5 sacks.

Hines-Allen has often been mixed up with Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who entered the NFL the year before he did. That will no longer be an issue though, much to the relief of the TV networks that have made that mistake before.

Article Tags

Josh Allen LB
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus