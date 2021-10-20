Jaguars kicker got random drug test after career game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright did his job well in Week 6 … perhaps a little too well.

Wright had a career game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. He went 3-for-3 on field goals including a career-high 54-yard kick as well as a game-winning 53-yard kick that gave the Jags the 23-20 victory as time expired.

The 25-year-old Wright tweeted on Wednesday that he had gotten a random drug test from the NFL after his strong performance. Wright also hilariously tagged Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who himself received a drug test after Week 6.

Wright has actually proven to be a quality kicker thus far in his NFL career. He went 4-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year as a temporary fill-in for Chris Boswell. But Wright missed two kicks in Week 5 against Tennessee, making his outing against Miami a pretty pleasant surprise.

Wright probably should not take the drug test personally though. After all, the NFL loves to test special teams players when they do something out of the ordinary.

Photo: Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright (15) reacts after kicking the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports