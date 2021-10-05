Report: Jaguars discussing possibility of firing Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer has made headlines over the last several days for stories that have nothing to do with football, and it sounds like the Jacksonville Jaguars are very unhappy with their first-year head coach.

NFL analyst and former front office executive Michael Lombardi, who hosts “The GM Shuffle” podcast, said Tuesday that he was told by two Jaguars sources that the team has held closed-door meetings about Meyer this week.

According to two Jacksonville sources, there are many closed-door meetings happening over the last two days in the football offices and none of them have anything to do with the Titans. Stay tuned. This might get ugly. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

Sports legal expert Michael McCann then speculated that the Jaguars could be discussing firing Meyer if he violated some sort of “morals clause.” Lombardi responded and said “that’s exactly what is being discussed.”

That's exactly what is being discussed. https://t.co/DCO8anfRo7 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

That, obviously, is not good news for Meyer.

Multiple social media posts and videos have surfaced since Saturday showing Meyer at his restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin, Ohio. The original video featured a woman grinding on Meyer, and it looked like Meyer had his arm blocking and serving as a barrier between his personal area and the woman. However, things got worse for the coach on Monday when a new angle appeared to show the 57-year-old getting handsy with the young woman.

Meyer’s wife Shelley said she knew Urban was at a bar and that he deserved to blow off some steam after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night. It’s unclear if she felt differently after the latest clip surfaced on Monday.

Meyer apologized on Monday for becoming a distraction to the Jaguars.

In addition to his actions at the restaurant, Meyer has also faced a lot of criticism for not flying back to Jacksonville with the Jaguars after their loss last week. He had some dramatic things to say after the team fell to 0-4 on the season.