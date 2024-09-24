Jaguars suffer travel issues after blowout loss to Bills

A bad day quickly got even worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars got absolutely ragdolled by the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, losing in a 47-10 laugher. In the loss, which dropped Jacksonville to 0-3 on the season, they managed less than 250 yards of total offense and got flame-broiled on the other end of the field as well, allowing six touchdowns along with two field goals on nine total Bills possessions (not counting the end-of-game kneeldown).

If the Jaguars were hoping after the game to get as far away from the scene of the crime and as quickly as possible, they were out of luck there too.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported late Monday night that the Jaguars’ team plane was dealing with mechanical issues and was unable to take off as scheduled. As a result, their projected departure time was pushed back to 1 AM local time (roughly two-and-a-half hours after the end of the game).

The Jaguars are flying back home to Jacksonville and will leave again mid-week for a game against the division foe Houston Texans next Sunday. But they were already in a foul mood after their Week 2 loss to Cleveland and have now gotten more time to stew while on the tarmac in Buffalo.