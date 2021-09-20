Jaguars troll Falcons for copying their idea with message to fans

Urban Meyer addressed Jacksonville Jaguars fans with a somewhat unusual statement after the team’s second loss of the season, and the Atlanta Falcons apparently liked the idea.

Hours after the Jaguars’ home loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Meyer issued a brief statement to fans urging them to “hang in there with us.” Here’s what it looked like:

Then on Monday, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made similar remarks to the media about his team’s 0-2 start. The Falcons shared the comments on Twitter in a very similar font to the one the Jaguars used for Meyer’s statement.

"Hey can I copy your homework?" "Yeah fam just switch it up a bit." https://t.co/hPnIBcVF4x — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 20, 2021

To summarize, what we have here is two 0-2 teams arguing over who did it first. That’s as sad as it gets.