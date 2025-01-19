Jalen Carter challenged Jared Verse with wager during pregame confrontation

Jalen Carter confronted Jared Verse prior to Sunday’s Divisional Round playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Carter challenged Verse with a pregame wager, but Verse didn’t bite.

A video shared by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo showed Verse walking across the back of an end zone on the field. Carter then comes over to talk with Verse and issues a challenge. The Eagles defensive lineman was going to bet his Divisional Round bonus on the game, but Verse declined.

“I’ll take that 77 for the next round,” Verse said in response.

You can watch their exchange:

Jalen Carter, clearly not a fan of Jared Verse’s pregame antics, approaches Verse. Offered to put his Championship game bonus the line, Verse declined. pic.twitter.com/Ao8bbte0nV — Jake Rabadi (@JakeRabadiNFL) January 19, 2025

Players make $54,500 as a bonus for reaching the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Players make $77,000 for reaching the conference championship game, which is what Verse was referring to when he mentioned the “77.”

Verse made some enemies in Philly when he said leading up to the game that he hates Eagles fans. The Eagles will be only too happy to send Verse home.