Jared Verse had great pregame taunt for Eagles player

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse was doubling down on his pregame trash talk before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round on Sunday.

Verse faced the music after trash talking Eagles fans during the lead-up to Sunday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. He took a lap around the stadium and relished the boos from Eagles fans, and even directed some of his commentary at Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

When Verse and Carter crossed paths, Verse could be heard saying he would “take that 77 for next round.” Verse is referring to the $77,000 each player receives for making the conference championship.

Give him credit. #Rams’ Jared Verse did a lap and said hello to his not-so-adoring #Eagles fans. pic.twitter.com/8LaPT2o14K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2025

Needless to say, Verse is enjoying the villain role. Earlier this week, he told the Los Angeles Times that he “hate(s)” Eagles fans and finds them “annoying,” a comment that quickly made its way back to Philadelphia. The Eagles have effectively welcomed the comments and suggested Verse might regret making them.

Verse has been a standout as a rookie, with 66 total tackles and 4.5 sacks on the way to a Pro Bowl selection. He will have to back it up on Sunday in front of a very hostile crowd.