Jalen Carter taking confident approach to NFL Draft visits

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is maintaining a very confident approach to the NFL Draft despite some recent rumors.

Carter will not take any visits with teams drafting outside of the top ten, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosenhaus added that he is “confident” Carter will be selected in the top ten and that the defensive lineman has already visited the Eagles and Bears.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2023

Carter’s camp is sounding a confident note amid a lot of rumors about where he actually stands among NFL teams. One report suggested that at least one team has completely removed Carter from their draft board, and others may have done the same as well.

The questions about Carter largely relate to his role in a fatal car crash in January, which led to a no contest plea on a reckless driving charge. In addition, Carter apparently did not impress at Georgia’s recent Pro Day. He was certainly viewed as a top-ten talent at the end of the college season, but it remains to be seen whether these instances will change that.