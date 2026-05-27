Jalen Hurts addresses his relationship with AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts addressed speculation about his relationship with AJ Brown and the wide receiver’s future with the organization.

Hurts met with reporters during OTAs on Wednesday and was inevitably asked about Brown, who has been the subject of persistent trade rumors. The Eagles quarterback sought to downplay any talk of tension between the two, but admitted there is uncertainty about Brown’s future.

“There’s an if, obviously, it’s been a lingering thing. But nothing can replace all the greatness we achieved together,” Hurts said. “Nothing’s changed since we last spoke at the end of the season. We’re really good. I saw how beautiful the pictures came out of his wedding, and I’m very happy for him and his wife and his family.”

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts picked up a drink as he was being asked about AJ Brown…



“Picked the right question to sip on, huh?” 😅



Hurts later added: “There’s an ‘if’ — obviously, it’s been a lingering thing. But nothing can replace all the greatness that we achieved together.” pic.twitter.com/9lFrUh26w3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 27, 2026

Hurts and Brown were once very close, but there seemed to be distance between them last season as the Eagles’ offense stagnated. Speculation about their future has intensified amid reports of some frustration with Hurts within the Eagles organization.

Brown has not been traded yet, nor has he requested one publicly. There have still been widespread rumors of a potential trade to an AFC contender which could still happen before the start of the season.