Saturday, June 11, 2022

Jalen Hurts looks absolutely jacked at OTAs

June 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Jalen Hurts in pads

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts has probably been spending some time in the gym with new teammate AJ Brown.

A photo of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Hurts looking absolutely ripped at OTAs went viral this week. The difference was very striking compared to how Hurts looked at OTAs just last year. Take a look.

Hurts, who is officially listed at 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds, will be looking to build off his breakout 2021 campaign. In his first year as a full-time starter, Hurts threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games. He also went for another 784 yards and ten touchdowns as a runner.

The Eagles added more weapons for Hurts this offseason, including the Pro Bowler Brown, veteran receiver Zach Pascal, and ex-track champion Devon Allen. But between that viral picture and what the Eagles coach recently had to say about him, Hurts himself will likely be the most potent weapon of all.

