 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 26, 2021

Jalen Hurts pays respect to Randall Cunningham with throwback jersey

December 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jalen Hurts wears a Randall Cunningham jersey

Jalen Hurts paid some respect to a former Philadelphia Eagles legend through his wardrobe choice on Sunday.

Hurts arrived to his Eagles’ game against the New York Giants wearing a Randall Cunningham throwback jersey. Cunningham, of course, was the Eagles’ quarterback from 1985-1995. Cunningham made three Pro Bowls and reached the playoffs five times while with the Eagles.

Hurts shared his reason for his tribute to Cunningham.

“One of the greatest and obviously an icon here. I always talk about how much it means to me to be able to play for this organization,” Hurts said after Sunday’s win.

Cunningham was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL at a time when not many quarterbacks ran the ball. In today’s NFL, several quarterbacks can run really well, like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray to name a few. Hurts is in that group as well. But back when Cunningham played, he was one of a very few who could do it.

If Hurts really wants to endear himself to Eagles fans and get historic, he should break out a Ron Jaworski or Norm Snead jersey next.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus