Jalen Hurts pays respect to Randall Cunningham with throwback jersey

Jalen Hurts paid some respect to a former Philadelphia Eagles legend through his wardrobe choice on Sunday.

Hurts arrived to his Eagles’ game against the New York Giants wearing a Randall Cunningham throwback jersey. Cunningham, of course, was the Eagles’ quarterback from 1985-1995. Cunningham made three Pro Bowls and reached the playoffs five times while with the Eagles.

💚 Jalen Hurts on wearing a Randall Cunningham #12 Jersey today “One of the greatest and obviously an icon here. I always talk about how much it means to me to be able to play for this organization”@JalenHurts praising @MichaelVick and @donovanjmcnabb too!! #Eagles pic.twitter.com/uM1TfzRqQJ — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) December 26, 2021

Hurts shared his reason for his tribute to Cunningham.

“One of the greatest and obviously an icon here. I always talk about how much it means to me to be able to play for this organization,” Hurts said after Sunday’s win.

Cunningham was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL at a time when not many quarterbacks ran the ball. In today’s NFL, several quarterbacks can run really well, like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray to name a few. Hurts is in that group as well. But back when Cunningham played, he was one of a very few who could do it.

If Hurts really wants to endear himself to Eagles fans and get historic, he should break out a Ron Jaworski or Norm Snead jersey next.