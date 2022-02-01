Jalen Ramsey had awesome reaction to Tom Brady retiring

A number of current and former NFL players paid tribute to Tom Brady after the quarterback announced his retirement on Tuesday, but one of the best reactions came from Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey, whose Los Angeles Rams are preparing to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, pointed out how he will forever be the last defensive back that Brady torched.

The best QB of all time retired, DANG… he threw his last TD on me 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 1, 2022

What ended up being the final touchdown pass of Brady’s legendary career was a 55-yard deep strike to Mike Evans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Ramsey was in coverage.

The FINAL touchdown pass of Tom Brady's career. #ThankYouTom pic.twitter.com/eM7wo4UIX0 — Super Bowl LVI on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 1, 2022

Ramsey is known for talking trash to opponents, but he clearly has great respect for Brady. That admiration was on display when he delivered a classy message to Brady after the Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met early in the season (video here).

Of course, Brady threw over 600 touchdown passes during his career. Ramsey will always be in good company.