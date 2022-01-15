Jalen Ramsey left disappointed by notable All-Pro rule change

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a pretty lofty ambition for the 2021 season, only to learn that it’s something he can’t even accomplish anymore.

Ramsey was named an All-Pro at cornerback on Friday, but that wasn’t quite enough to satisfy him. Ramsey had hoped to be named to the All-Pro team at two positions, as the NFL has previously named an All-Pro at a catch-all defensive back position. That was quietly discarded in 2020, meaning Ramsey’s ambition was foiled.

“I started thinking about how previous years they did like two corners and then they get like a slot for DB,” Ramsey said Friday, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “But I guess they switched that up this year, so they didn’t do that this year. Because initially going into it I was hopeful that maybe I could get All-Pro at two separate categories, but they switched it up. So it is what it is, but I’m super grateful and thankful.”

Ramsey probably wouldn’t have pulled off the feat anyway, as most voters would probably have cast their vote for him at corner and then wrote someone else in for the catch-all DB spot. Still, this is one of the proudest guys in the NFL, so you wouldn’t expect his goals to be any less.