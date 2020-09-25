Jalen Ramsey has changed his stance on Josh Allen

Jalen Ramsey made headlines in 2018 when he bashed multiple NFL quarterbacks in a lengthy interview. It seems he’s changed his tune on one of those quarterbacks in the two years since.

Ramsey reserved some of his harshest criticism for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who Ramsey called “trash” and “a stupid draft pick” by Buffalo.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback’s comments have not aged all that well, as Allen quarterbacked the Bills to the playoffs in 2019 and is off to an even hotter start in 2020. The Bills quarterback led the NFL with 727 passing yards after two weeks, and has thrown six touchdowns without an interception in two games.

Ramsey seems to have noticed, and his comments about Allen on Friday were notably different.

“He’s talented,” Ramsey said, via Eric D. Williams of SI.com. “He presents challenges. Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc. … Kind of the things everyone knows about him.”

In other words, not trash. Allen has perhaps won Ramsey over. The Rams’ star defensive back had a chance to recant his Allen comments in 2018, but didn’t do so. It appears things are different now that Allen is starting to rack up accomplishments.