Jalen Ramsey wears Mariachi band outfit to Rams game

Jalen Ramsey broke out a bold fashion choice upon arriving at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams cornerback was wearing a custom blue suit with yellow trim. He was also driving a yellow and blue sports car that had the Rams’ logo on it. Take a look:

Maybe Ramsey is making a nod to Hispanic Heritage Month with the Mariachi band suit.

He’s not the only Los Angeles athlete to embrace the Charro outfit style. Did you see what one Dodgers player wore to the White House?