Reporter provides injury news on Jalen Ramsey

Jalen Ramsey in February helped the Los Angeles Rams win their second Super Bowl, and he did so while not completely healthy.

On Tuesday, Ramsey posted a picture on Twitter with himself and his daughters. Ramsey’s left arm appeared to be in a sling. In a quote tweet, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ramsey had undergone shoulder surgery Tuesday.

“ALL IS WELL! God is GREAT! Selfies are my hijas favorite #nationalselfieday,” Ramsey wrote.

#Rams All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey had surgery on his shoulder today, source said. He played all last season with tears in both shoulders… and he should be ready before the start of the season. https://t.co/KnrgYNbayX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2022

Rapoport also revealed that Ramsey played last season with tears in both shoulders. Despite the surgery, Ramsey should be ready to go for the start of the season.

Ramsey’s injuries didn’t seem to have much of an affect on his game last season. He was a first-team All-Pro, made it to his seventh Pro Bowl, and had his best statistical season as a member of the Rams. In 16 games, Ramsey had four interceptions, 77 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. His 16 passes defended were tied for the sixth-most in the NFL.

While not one hundred percent healthy, Ramsey was in the lineup against each team’s top receiver during the postseason. In four playoff games, the 27-year-old had 13 tackles and four passes defended. The only game that Ramsey missed last season was due to COVID.