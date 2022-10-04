Jalen Ramsey was savagely trolled by Niners OL on Deebo Samuel TD

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel burned the entire Los Angeles Rams’ defense on his 57-yard touchdown play Monday night, but Jalen Ramsey had arguably the best chance to bring him down. Niners offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey was more than happy to let Ramsey know he failed.

Samuel caught a quick slant from Jimmy Garoppolo late in the first half and broke several tackles en route to the end zone. Ramsey was the last man Samuel beat in the open field. In one video of the play that was taken by a fan, you can see McGlinchey run up to Ramsey after the missed tackle to talk trash to the Pro Bowl cornerback.

#49ers Mike McGlinchey trolls Rams Jalen Ramsey after failing to tackle Deebo Samuel 😂 pic.twitter.com/pNVCDHGqzG — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) October 4, 2022

There was not a whole lot Ramsey could say. Samuel is as difficult as any wide receiver in the NFL to bring down in the open field, but a missed tackle is a missed tackle. They sting even more for a defender when they result in a touchdown.

Samuel was also happy to pile on when a reporter asked him about the play. He mocked Ramsey for the poor tackling effort.

Deebo wasn't fazed by Jalen Ramsey's attempted tackle on the long touchdown 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tt3dzvQ4eP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 4, 2022

Samuel’s explosive touchdown run helped the 49ers beat their division rivals 24-9.

Ramsey is one of the biggest trash talkers in the NFL, which is why opponents love rubbing it in when he makes a mistake. We saw a similar situation when an old quote came back to haunt him earlier this season.