Jamaal Williams has funny ex-girlfriend analogy for Packers

Running back Jamaal Williams is set to face the Green Bay Packers for the first time since leaving the organization, and it sounds like he has a point to prove.

Williams signed with the Detroit Lions during the offseason following four seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in 2017. The running back had a pretty funny analogy about his return to the Packers, likening the team to an ex-girlfriend while the Lions are his rebound who is treating him better.

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams likens GB return with Detroit to re-finding love: “Like that ex-gf I gotta go. I’m glad that I got a rebound and it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they’re feeding me good, taking me to dinner. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 16, 2021

That’s one way of looking at it. Williams was primarily a reserve for the Packers, and while he got his fair share of work, he was never really able to beat Aaron Jones to the starting job.

A lot of current and former Packers have been mad at the organization lately. Williams can join the club, it seems.