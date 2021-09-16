 Skip to main content
Jamaal Williams has funny ex-girlfriend analogy for Packers

September 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jamaal Williams

Running back Jamaal Williams is set to face the Green Bay Packers for the first time since leaving the organization, and it sounds like he has a point to prove.

Williams signed with the Detroit Lions during the offseason following four seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in 2017. The running back had a pretty funny analogy about his return to the Packers, likening the team to an ex-girlfriend while the Lions are his rebound who is treating him better.

That’s one way of looking at it. Williams was primarily a reserve for the Packers, and while he got his fair share of work, he was never really able to beat Aaron Jones to the starting job.

A lot of current and former Packers have been mad at the organization lately. Williams can join the club, it seems.

