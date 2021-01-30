Jamal Adams shares how much he loves Pete Carroll

Jamal Adams just completed his first season with the Seattle Seahawks after forcing his way off the New York Jets. The Seahawks went 12-4 in the regular season, though they flamed out in the playoffs. They still gave Adams exactly what he was hoping for.

Adams spoke on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” for an episode published on Friday. He appeared to promote his Madden tournament, which is a substitute for the Pro Bowl.

Adams talked about how impressed he was with the Seahawks in his first year with the organization. He also shared his love for Pete Carroll, which was solidified when the head coach told the young safety to be the best version of himself.

Adams says Carroll told him, “’I want you to come here and be Jamal Adams. Be the best version of Jamal Adams.’ …. That took a burden off my back because I always put it on my shoulders.”

Adams says he knew from that point on “it was going to be special. And to this day, that’s my guy, man, I’d run through a brick wall for him,” Adams said of Carroll.

Carroll treated him the way he wanted to be treated, and they’re getting the most out of Adams as a player. He also has been thrilled with all his great experiences so far.

Unfortunately, Adams was banged up during the season and suffered a torn labrum, which affected him in the playoffs. He still had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in 12 games for Seattle.

Photo: Alexander Jonesi/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0