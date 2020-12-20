Jamal Adams has great reaction to reaching playoffs for first time

The Seattle Seahawks clinched a playoff berth with their win over Washington on Sunday, and no one was more excited about it than All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

Adams spent the first three seasons of his career with the New York Jets. Needless to say, he has never appeared in a playoff game. He spoke with reporters about that following Sunday’s 20-15 win and did not try to mask his emotions.

“That’s a he– of a feeling, man! I’m sorry, I’m not used to this guys. Forgive me,” Adams said. “I know you guys are used to, you know, Seattle and always going to the playoffs. I’m not used to this. I’m used to sending my cards home by this time, already packing up, learning where I’m going next, where’s the vacation, when am I seeing family. Sorry to cut you off, but I’m just excited, man.”

The Jets never finished with a winning record in Adams’ three years with the team. He unloaded on his former bosses publicly before being traded, though he seemed to change his tune more recently.

Seattle improved to 10-4 with the win. They remain in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.