Jamal Adams, Seahawks ‘far apart’ in contract talks

Jamal Adams is expected to report to training camp for the Seattle Seahawks, but he and the team reportedly are not close on a new deal.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Adams and Seattle are “far apart” in contract talks.

The Seahawks acquired Adams in a trade with the Jets last July. He is making $9.8 million this season, which is the price of his fifth-year option the Jets had picked up.

Seattle acquired Adams with the intention of signing him to a long-term deal. They offered him a long-term deal that would have made him the highest-paid safety in the league. However, Adams turned that down.

One issue may be that Adams is trying to get paid like a hybrid linebacker/safety rather than just a safety. Adams had 9.5 sacks last season and was used in many blitzing scenarios. The Seahawks likely do not plan to deploy him in so many blitzes this season.

Seattle would not have surrendered two first-round picks if they weren’t planning to keep Adams long term, so expect them to work out a deal with him.