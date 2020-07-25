Jamal Adams traded from Jets to Seahawks for massive haul

The Seattle Seahawks have made one of the offseason’s biggest moves, and Jamal Adams is getting his wish to get out of New York.

The Jets agreed to trade Adams to the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for a huge haul. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the Jets will receive first-round picks in both 2021 and 2022, as well as a third-round selection in 2021. The Jets will also receive a replacement for Adams in safety Bradley McDougald, while the Jets are also giving up a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that the Seahawks have not negotiated a contract extension with Adams, and he will move to the team on his rookie deal.

It would be tempting to say that Adams’ public comments about his coach and GM might have been the last straw. The reality, however, is the Jets weren’t going to trade the star safety unless they were blown away by a huge offer. This certainly qualifies, and it’s easy to see why they took this one. McDougald is a solid safety and an NFL starter, and getting two first-round picks sealed the deal.

The Seahawks were on Adams’ list of preferred trade destinations, so he’ll be thrilled. The Seahawks recognize that their defense has slipped some in recent years, and this is clearly an attempt to address that.

Giving up that much is a risk, but Adams does qualify as one of the game’s best young safeties. The 24-year-old collected 75 total tackles last season, as well as an interception and two forced fumbles.