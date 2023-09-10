 Skip to main content
Sunday, September 10, 2023

Ja’Marr Chase eats crow over his pregame comments about Browns

September 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
JaMarr chase without a helmet

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had to own some pregame comments he made about the Cleveland Browns after Sunday’s Week 1 loss.

Chase made some disrespectful comments about the Browns in the leadup to Sunday’s game. The Bengals wide receiver dismissed any added importance to the game and referred to them as “elves,” a shot at the team’s elf logo.

It was the Browns who got the last laugh. They dominated Sunday’s game for a 24-3 win, and limited Chase to just five catches for 39 yards in the process. That meant Chase had to take his medicine after the game.

“I’m just frustrated because I called their a– elves and we just lost to some elves,” Chase told reporters after the game, via Olivia Ray of WLWT. “I’m pissed on my part.”

It is a great quote, and credit to Chase for owning it. However, the Bengals do not seem to have learned their lesson when it comes to trash talk. It is great when it works, but they were humbled again on Sunday.

