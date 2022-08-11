Key Patriots player announces retirement

One of the New England Patriots’ many Super Bowl heroes is calling it a career.

Veteran running back James White announced his retirement on Thursday. He thanked team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, Patriots fans and others in a lengthy statement.

New England will be in my heart forever. Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next. pic.twitter.com/8qd0FbA0tW — James White (@SweetFeet_White) August 11, 2022

White played all eight of his NFL seasons in New England. He was a key part of the team’s offense as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. White appeared in just three games last year before a hip injury ended his season.

White will always have a place in Patriots history because of his incredible performance in Super Bowl LI. He had three total touchdowns — one of which was the game-winner in overtime — and caught 14 passes for 110 yards in New England’s miraculous comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. Tom Brady was named MVP of the game but gave all the credit to White.