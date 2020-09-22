James White shares bittersweet Instagram post for son’s 1st birthday

New England Patriots running back James White experienced the joy of celebrating his son’s first birthday on Tuesday, but the day was understandably bittersweet for him given the tragedy he just experienced.

White was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after his parents were involved in a fatal car accident. His father, who was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, died in the crash. His mother remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday, White shared an emotional Instagram post celebrating his son Xzavier’s birthday. He also wrote about his late father.

“Happy 1st birthday Xzavier! I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life! May you Rest In Peace Dad, we miss you much already,” White wrote.

Xzavier is White’s first child with his wife Diana. White missed a game last year for Xzavier’s birth.

White has received several nice tributes from both current and former teammates since Sunday. Hopefully everything turns out well for his mother. It’s hard to imagine what he’s going through.