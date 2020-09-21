Tom Brady has emotional message for James White after tragedy

New England Patriots running back James White was a surprise inactive for Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after learning his parents were involved in a fatal car accident. Like so many others inside and outside the NFL community, Tom Brady was crushed by the news.

White’s father died in the crash, while his mother was in critical condition as of Sunday night. Brady, who played with White for six seasons in New England, expressed his condolences in a nice message on social media.

James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

White has had some huge games for the Patriots over his career. None were bigger than his performance in the Patriots’ legendary comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XLIX. White caught 14 passes in that game and had 139 total yards and three touchdowns. He could have easily been named Super Bowl MVP over Brady.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft offered to lend White his private plane so he could fly to Florida, where his parents live on Sunday. White declined and said he would travel back with the team instead.

Russell Wilson also sent condolences to White before the Seahawks defeated the Patriots in a shootout.