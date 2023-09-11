Bears’ Jaquan Brisker doubles down on Packers trash talk after blowout loss

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and his team were on the wrong end of Sunday’s game against the rival Green Bay Packers, but that does not mean he is backing down from his pregame trash talk.

Brisker stoked the rivalry between the two teams last week, saying he hates the Packers and that they were going to get a proper look at him this season. The Packers, undeterred, blew out the Bears 38-20 in a game that was never particularly close, especially in the second half.

Despite that, Brisker refused to back down after Sunday’s game. The Bears safety said Packers QB Jordan Love was “nothing special,” and that the Packers would “get theirs” eventually.

“He’s just Jordan Love. Number 10. Packers quarterback. He’s nothing special,” Brisker said, via Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago. “We’re going to stay the course. We’re going to focus on Tampa. We see them again. They’ll get theirs.”

Brisker is pretty bold to double down despite a pretty thorough beating. Another player whose trash talk backfired on Sunday had a different way of responding.

Brisker did have seven total tackles and a pass defended in the loss, but that was not nearly enough for the Bears’ cause. The two teams will not see each other again until Week 18.