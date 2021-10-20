Jared Goff responds to Sean McVay’s trade admission

Jared Goff has long complained about how his trade from the Los Angeles Rams was handled. So much so, in fact, that even his former coach’s apology isn’t enough for him.

Rams coach Sean McVay admitted this week that he should have offered “better, clearer communication” to Goff when the Rams traded him to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford during the offseason. Goff had previously said he felt blindsided by the trade, and that the Rams had not spoken to him between the end of the season and the abrupt blockbuster deal.

Goff said Wednesday he appreciated McVay’s admission, but did not sound ready to forgive or forget.

Lions QB Jared Goff says he appreciates Rams coach Sean McVay saying he wishes he would’ve handled how things ended differently, adding that it takes a man to do that, but “it still happened the way it did.” — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) October 20, 2021

Goff had hard feelings toward the Rams from the moment of the trade. Time clearly hasn’t dulled that, even though things aren’t going much better for him in his new home. It adds some extra spice to the matchup between the two teams this Sunday.