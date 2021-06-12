 Skip to main content
Jarvis Landry: Odell Beckham looks ‘even better’ than before injury

June 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Odell Beckham Jr

Jarvis Landry seems to believe that Cleveland Browns fans have yet to see the best his teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has to offer them.

Landry has been working out together with Beckham, who is working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in 2020. Landry is impressed, saying Saturday that Beckham looks “even better” than he did in 2020 prior to the injury.

Beckham was more productive in terms of touchdowns prior to his injury in 2020. His yardage was still fairly modest by his lofty standards, and he was not on a 1,000-yard pace, but he was already one touchdown shy of matching his 2019 total through seven games.

There has been consistent chatter that the Browns might try to move on from Beckham this offseason. So far, they have not done so, and it sounds like Landry thinks they’re doing the right thing by sticking by him.

