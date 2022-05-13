 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 13, 2022

Jarvis Landry signs with NFC team

May 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Jarvis Landry in Browns gear

Aug 20, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have signed another key veteran with Louisiana roots.

Jarvis Landry announced on Friday that he has agreed to a deal with the Saints. He did by sharing a hype video that he captioned “WHO DAT.”

Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns this offseason, mostly so they could save salary cap space. He has since drawn interest from several teams, but he chose New Orleans.

Landry grew up in Louisiana and played college ball at LSU. The same is true for Tyrann Mathieu, who also signed with the Saints recently. The safety was among the first to welcome Landry to the team.

The 29-year-old Landry had a down season last year with just 52 catches in 12 games, but he battled injuries and poor quarterback play. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career. Landry should have an opportunity to play a big role in New Orleans.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus