Jarvis Landry signs with NFC team

The New Orleans Saints have signed another key veteran with Louisiana roots.

Jarvis Landry announced on Friday that he has agreed to a deal with the Saints. He did by sharing a hype video that he captioned “WHO DAT.”

WHO DAT 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/UKlnZRfeva — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) May 13, 2022

Landry was released by the Cleveland Browns this offseason, mostly so they could save salary cap space. He has since drawn interest from several teams, but he chose New Orleans.

Landry grew up in Louisiana and played college ball at LSU. The same is true for Tyrann Mathieu, who also signed with the Saints recently. The safety was among the first to welcome Landry to the team.

@God_Son80 let’s do it like old times Soulja — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 13, 2022

The 29-year-old Landry had a down season last year with just 52 catches in 12 games, but he battled injuries and poor quarterback play. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in his career. Landry should have an opportunity to play a big role in New Orleans.