Report: Jason Kelce played key role in saving tush push

Jason Kelce may not be a member of the Philadelphia Eagles anymore, but he reportedly played a key role in preserving their signature play on Wednesday.

Several individuals associated with the Eagles, including owner Jeffrey Lurie, made arguments against banning the tush push during Wednesday’s owners meeting, according to Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports. Also involved was Kelce, a former Eagles center, who made a passionate argument against banning the play.

Speaking to several league sources, the arguments made today by #Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, assistant GM Jon Ferrari and former C Jason Kelce were described as passionate, video-supported and data-driven.



A tush push ban was supported by a majority of the league, with 22 owners voting to outlaw the play. However, 24 votes were needed for the ban to pass, and the interventions of Kelce and his fellow presenters may have saved those last two votes from going against them.

One reason Kelce made his presentation is that there have been claims that injuries he suffered as a result of the play factored into his decision to retire. He made clear recently that those claims were not true, and he wanted to set them straight.

The Eagles took quite the victory lap after the play’s survival was confirmed. Kelce certainly deserves some plaudits for his role in that, it would appear.