Eagles troll Packers with 2-word reaction to big tush push news

NFL teams have officially been given the green light to continue using the tush push through the 2025 season, and you can probably guess how the Philadelphia Eagles feel about that.

A proposal to ban the tush push was voted down on Wednesday at the NFL owners’ meetings in Minneapolis, Minn. The proposal, which was submitted by the Green Bay Packers, needed at least 24 “yes” votes from owners to pass and fell just short.

No team has had more success with the tush push than the Eagles, which is why many refer to the play as the “Brotherly Shove.” After the news surfaced that the tush push will not be banned, the Eagles shared a photo on social media of Jalen Hurts lining up to run the play against the Packers.

The photo was captioned “Push On.”

Packers president Mark Murphy openly complained about the tush push last year and said there is “no skill involved” in the play. You can read his full comments.

Green Bay’s proposal to ban the tush push cited “player safety” and “pace of play” as the reasons a rule change is needed. To this point, there has been no known evidence to support the claim that players are more likely to be injured during a tush-push play.

The original proposal called for a rule that would “prohibit an offensive player from pushing a teammate who was lined up directly behind the snapper and receives the snap, immediately at the snap.” The language was updated ahead of this week’s owners’ meetings to call for banning the pushing or pulling of a ball carrier by a teammate anywhere on the field. Still, it did not receive enough support.

One Eagles player recently downplayed the impact a tush push ban would have on his team, but you can bet there are plenty of high-fives being exchanged in Philadelphia.