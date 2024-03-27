Jason Kelce could spark major media bidding war?

Despite being a reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champ and the boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce might not even be the most in-demand Kelce brother right now.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported Wednesday that recently-retired former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is being aggressively pursued by ESPN. The Worldwide Leader is reportedly eyeing Jason for “Monday Night Football” (with Robert Griffin III’s spot on the broadcast now said to be in jeopardy).

But Marchand adds that ESPN is not alone in their in their pursuit of Jason — he is also being generating interest from NBC, CBS, and Amazon Prime Video. Thus, Jason’s decision is reportedly viewed as the linchpin of the NFL TV free agent season.

The 36-year-old Jason just announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons, seven Pro Bowl selection, six All-Pro nods, and a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in the 2017 campaign. He has a pretty magnetic personality (as we saw multiple times in just the last few months alone), and it sounds like a real bidding war is about to ensue for his services.

Should ESPN miss out on Jason, who is based in Philadelphia, they have some other massive names on their reported wishlist. But it appears that they will do whatever they can to reel in America’s favorite lumberjack.