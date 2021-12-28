Seahawks kicker has classy response to criticism of team

Not only did Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers take full responsibility for the team’s loss on Sunday, but he went out of his way to defend his teammates as well.

With the Seahawks leading the Chicago Bears 24-17 with 7:23 left in the game, Myers missed a 39-yard field goal that would have given Seattle a two-score lead. The Bears ended up scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion to win 25-24.

The loss provoked more criticism of both coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson. Myers noticed and tried to put a stop to it, publicly pinning the loss on himself.

None of this is a topic if I put the ball through the uprights. My job is to come in and put the ball in no matter where it’s at. It’s on me, so the media can just leave this alone. https://t.co/4ECl8DnB1h — Jason Myers (@JayMy_31) December 28, 2021

Myers is right, though you’ll rarely see an athlete acknowledge it this bluntly. Taking responsibility for the missed kick this way is certainly going to endear Myers to his teammates, even if it probably won’t make the stories about Carroll or Wilson disappear.

One thing is for sure: Seahawks fans are every bit as frustrated as Myers is, too.

Photo: Oct 13, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) gets congratulations from teammates following his point after kick against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Seahawks won 32-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports