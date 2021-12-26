Russell Wilson, Seahawks setting stage for divorce?

The Seattle Seahawks have already lost more games this year than any other season since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012. Their poor performance has led to another round of trade rumors involving the quarterback, and there are several signs that point toward a breakup.

Wilson, who is still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, has a contract with the Seahawks that only runs through 2023. He’s just 33 and will likely play well beyond that, but Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that there is “little to no chance” Wilson will sign an extension with the Seahawks this offseason.

La Canfora was told by sources that “significant changes” could be coming for the Seahawks. The team’s owners have not been pleased with the results over the last few seasons. One potential issue is that head coach Pete Carroll has the final say over football decisions, and the 70-year-old does not want to oversee a total rebuild. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Seattle trades Wilson and does not go into rebuild mode.

Wilson has a full no-trade clause in his contract. A recent report claimed he would “strongly consider” waiving it for at least three teams. Wilson downplayed the talk and said he wants to remain with the Seahawks.

Wilson was at the center of trade rumors last offseason, and he was partially responsible for that. While he did not explicitly request a trade, he was openly unhappy with the direction of the Seahawks. Wilson’s agent also went public with a list of teams for which Wilson would be willing to play.

If Wilson was unhappy several months ago, it would stand to reason that he remains frustrated with the Seahawks 5-9 and out of playoff contention.

Photo: Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports