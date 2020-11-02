Javon Wims suspended two games for punching CJ Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended two games for punching New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson during Sunday’s game.

The NFL announced on Monday that Wims has been suspended for violations of the league’s unsportsmanlike conduct rules. More specifically, the receiver violated the rule which “prohibits striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent.”

Wims punched Gardner-Johnson in the head twice in response to the Saints cornerback snatching Wims’ mouthguard off his helmet on an earlier play. You can see a video breakdown of what happened here.

Wims told Bears officials that Gardner-Johnson spit at him, though there was no clear evidence of that in any of the footage that was shown.

Players are almost always automatically ejected for throwing a swing during a game, so it is not a surprise that Wims was suspended for sucker-punching an opponent multiple times.