Jay Cutler would only take picture with fan under funny condition

Jay Cutler had a humorous encounter with a fan on Sunday.

Cutler was in Vail, Colo. and hanging out outside a bar in the skiing village. A fan apparently wanted a photo with Cutler, but the former quarterback said the fan could only have the picture if he chugged a pitcher of beer.

That led to this video:

Jay Cutler said he could only get a picture if he chugged a pitcher. Easy. (via IG:brileykellison) pic.twitter.com/2cq3IxzdIb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 1, 2021

Nice work by the fan.

Everyone in the video was wearing skiing gear, suggesting they were having some fun on the slopes during the day.

Cutler is turning 38 in a few months and last played in the NFL for the Dolphins in 2017. He actually came out of retirement to play for them after Ryan Tannehill suffered a serious knee injury.

Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced last year they were getting a divorce, which led to some nasty headlines.