Jay Cutler would only take picture with fan under funny condition

February 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler had a humorous encounter with a fan on Sunday.

Cutler was in Vail, Colo. and hanging out outside a bar in the skiing village. A fan apparently wanted a photo with Cutler, but the former quarterback said the fan could only have the picture if he chugged a pitcher of beer.

That led to this video:

Nice work by the fan.

Everyone in the video was wearing skiing gear, suggesting they were having some fun on the slopes during the day.

Cutler is turning 38 in a few months and last played in the NFL for the Dolphins in 2017. He actually came out of retirement to play for them after Ryan Tannehill suffered a serious knee injury.

Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announced last year they were getting a divorce, which led to some nasty headlines.

