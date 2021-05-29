Jay Cutler offers his take on whether Justin Fields should start for Bears

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has his own opinion about whether Justin Fields should get the Week 1 start for the team.

Appearing on WMVP’s “Waddle & Silvy” on Tuesday, Cutler said he thought the Bears should start Andy Dalton in Week 1 and avoid throwing Fields into what he called a “tough spot.”

“I wouldn’t play the kid to start,” Cutler said, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “That’s where I’d start. I’d let him watch. I think it’s just a tough spot to just throw someone out there, especially in Chicago. And I think Andy is more than serviceable. I think they can win games with Andy and kind of pull the ship along until (Fields) is ready.”

Cutler drew on his own experience as a Denver Broncos rookie in 2006, and how overwhelmed he felt even on the bench for Week 1.

“I remember the first game (of the season) and there were rumblings that I might play,” Cutler said. “And I was like, ‘I don’t even know what’s happening here. Let’s figure this thing out for a minute.’ We were in the old dome in St. Louis (in Week 1) and it was insanely loud. We had a million checks that game (as an offense). We were checking everything. And none of it worked.”

For what it’s worth, Fields does not seem overwhelmed. The Bears, however, appear poised to do exactly what Cutler is suggesting, at least to start the season. From there, it’s likely just a matter of how well Dalton and the Bears play overall. If they struggle, the calls for Fields will get loud quickly.