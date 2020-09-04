No, Jay Cutler is not dating Tomi Lahren

Twitter went wild with a rumor about Jay Cutler supposedly dating political commentator Tomi Lahren, but that rumor is false.

The rumor about Cutler and Lahren dating spread on Twitter, but no website seems to have tracked down its origin. That typically means the story is b.s.

Barstool Sports personality Big Cat, who has had a relationship with the former Bears quarterback for years, says Cutler is not dating anyone.

Per my high level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day #BackInTheCircleOfTrust — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2020

Cutler, 37, played in the NFL from 2006-2017. He became somewhat of a reality TV personality after his football career due to his marriage to Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari has been the focus of reality show “Very Cavallari” since 2018.

Cutler and Cavallari announced in April that they were getting a divorce after 10 years together. Things even got ugly with some mud-slinging after the divorce announcement.

Lahren, 28, is a political commentator for FOX News. She previously worked for OANN and The Blaze. She moved to Nashville, Tenn. in April, which is where Cutler and Cavallari raised their family. That may have contributed to the dating rumor.