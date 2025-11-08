Larry Brown Sports

Jayden Daniels’ injury timetable has been revealed

Jayden Daniels looks on without a helmet
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on after beating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders appear to have some reason for optimism regarding the injury status of quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has a complicated injury timeline, but the Commanders believe they could have the quarterback on the field again in three weeks, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. However, Fowler added that the injury “could turn into a five- to six-week thing real fast” depending on how Daniels progresses and what the team is doing.

Essentially, the Commanders will have a key decision to make on Daniels’ status after their Week 12 bye. The team is currently sitting at 3-6, and face the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before then. Washington would likely be much less motivated to push Daniels back into action if they are 3-8 coming out of the bye.

Daniels dislocated his elbow late in the Commanders’ 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Despite how ugly the injury looked live and the fact that he was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow, he will not require surgery. That will give him a chance to return this season, though the Commanders are essentially going week-to-week with him.

Daniels battled knee and hamstring injuries before he hurt his elbow. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has thrown for 1,184 yards, 8 touchdowns and 2 interceptions this season while rushing for 262 yards and an additional 2 scores.

