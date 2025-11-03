Jayden Daniels suffers gruesome elbow injury in garbage time vs. Seahawks

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a devastating injury with the game out of reach on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daniels got injured as he got sacked with the Commanders trailing 38-7 midway through the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Facing 2nd-and-goal at the Seahawks’ two-yard line, Daniels was violently brought down by Seattle linebacker Drake Thomas.

The second-year quarterback tried to brace his fall with his left hand. But the force with which he was brought down was too much for the rest of his arm to handle. Daniels’ elbow ended up bending in a way no healthy elbow should. (Warning: The injury is very graphic.)

A terrifying injury



Prayers for Jayden Danielspic.twitter.com/qOdDzifptr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 3, 2025

Daniels left the contest with 153 passing yards and an interception. He also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Several Commanders fans appeared to leave the venue before the halftime break as Washington fell behind 28-0 in the second quarter. The decision proved to be the right one for those who didn’t want to witness Daniels get hurt during a meaningless fourth-quarter drive.

Daniels had just returned from a hamstring injury that had sidelined him from the Commanders’ Week 8 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Washington has lost four of its last five games and has a 1-2 record without Daniels on the field.