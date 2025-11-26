Jayden Daniels speaks out on the debate over his health

Jayden Daniels is looking to get out there and compete, no matter where the Washington Commanders are in the standings.

The Commanders star quarterback Daniels spoke with reporters on Tuesday at a team charity event ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. During his media session, Daniels was asked to weigh in on the recent debate over his health — particularly whether or not Washington should risk playing him again this season despite fading playoff hopes.

“Gotta go out there and play football,” replied Daniels, per Commanders reporter Ben Standig. “If I’m healthy and ready to go, I want to be out there.”

Daniels, the former Heisman Trophy winner, has not played since Week 9 after suffering an ugly dislocated elbow against the Seatle Seahawks (video here). Prior to that, Daniels also missed time this season because of knee and hamstring injuries.

The argument in favor of sitting Daniels for the rest of the year seems to be a very strong one. Washington is now 3-8 on the season, and the 24-year-old Daniels is their prized young franchise cornerstone. There have even been some comparisons between Daniels and ex-Washington star QB Robert Griffin III due to injury woes.

That said, Daniels is responding to the debate like any true competitor would. While it still does not seem like the 2024 Pro Bowler will be back on the field all that soon, he definitely wants to give a shot again this season once he formally receives clearance.