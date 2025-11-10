Robert Griffin III weighs in on the Jayden Daniels injury comparisons

Robert Griffin III has taken note of the comparisons between his injury and Jayden Daniels’, but he is not buying them.

Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow playing in garbage time of the Washington Commanders’ Week 9 game, which prompted comparisons to the infamous knee injury Griffin suffered with the same franchise in a 2013 playoff game.

Griffin said on his “Outta Pocket” podcast, however, that he thinks Daniels’ story will end much differently than his did for a host of reasons.

“They’re really not even close to the same,” Griffin said of the two injury situations. “The organization is in a completely different situation than they were in when I was the quarterback of the Washington Redskins at the time. There’s no infighting in this organization. The head coach and the owner aren’t fighting about who they want the quarterback to be and how they want the offense to be run. The organization right now is not built off of toxicity.

“The coach isn’t on the hot seat. When the coach is on the hot seat, they make different decisions. Oftentimes, coaches on the hot seat will not do what’s in the best interests of the players. They’ll do what’s in the best interests of themselves. That is what happened in my situation in Washington.”

There were a number of bizarre coincidences between the two injuries, which Griffin acknowledged. However, he thinks the organization is in a much healthier place now than it was in 2013, and will give Daniels a better environment to rehab and return in.

Daniels’ status for the remainder of the season is still unclear, but there is at least a chance that he might be able to return in 2025. Presumably, the Commanders will not rush him or push too hard to get him to play through pain as the old regime did with Griffin.