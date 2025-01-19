Jayden Daniels’ old post resurfaces after big playoff win

2025 Jayden Daniels is making 2014 Jayden Daniels look really good right about now.

The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Daniels continued his dream season on Saturday, leading the team to a stunning 45-31 upset win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in their divisional playoff game. Daniels produced another excellent stat line, completing 22/31 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The 24-year-old also rushed 16 times for 51 yards, including multiple key first downs.

Look what it means to Jayden Daniels (FOX) pic.twitter.com/yXfydGcoSE — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2025

In the wake of the big victory, an old post by Daniels on X (then known as Twitter) resurfaced. Back in July 2014, Daniels essentially called his shot.

“One day you guys gonna here [sic] my name everywhere,” Daniels wrote.

One day you guys gonna here my name everywhere — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) July 24, 2014

Daniels was only 13 years old when he posted that message, but even then, it seems that he knew he was destined for greatness. In just the course of the last year and change, Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy, become the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, earned a Pro Bowl nod, and has now won multiple NFL playoff games on the road with a chance to possibly become the first-ever rookie starting quarterback to make it to the Super Bowl.

Thanks in large part to Daniels’ ridiculous heroics throughout the year, Washington is now in the NFC title game for the first time since the 1991 season and will await the winner of Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-Los Angeles Rams playoff game.