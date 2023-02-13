 Skip to main content
Cavaliers coach had hilarious comment about Super Bowl ending

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dec 6, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J. B. Bickerstaff reacts in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff watched the end of Super Bowl LVII like everyone else on Sunday, and he had a reaction to the controversial call that helped decide the game.

Bickerstaff is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and was subsequently incensed by the controversial holding call against James Bradberry that helped the Kansas City Chiefs seal their 38-35 victory. One day after the game, Bickerstaff was still annoyed enough to spar with reporters about how the game ended, which prompted a pretty hilarious remark.

Bickerstaff noted that he can be fined for criticizing NBA referees, but faces no such restriction with their NFL counterparts.

“I can kill them,” Bickerstaff said of NFL referees.

The Cavaliers coach will probably win over some Eagles fans with his stance, even though Bradberry himself would disagree with the assessment.

This is hardly Bickerstaff’s first time criticizing referees. In fact, he has not been much kinder to NBA officials despite the threat of punishment.

