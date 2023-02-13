Cavaliers coach had hilarious comment about Super Bowl ending

Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff watched the end of Super Bowl LVII like everyone else on Sunday, and he had a reaction to the controversial call that helped decide the game.

Bickerstaff is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and was subsequently incensed by the controversial holding call against James Bradberry that helped the Kansas City Chiefs seal their 38-35 victory. One day after the game, Bickerstaff was still annoyed enough to spar with reporters about how the game ended, which prompted a pretty hilarious remark.

Bickerstaff noted that he can be fined for criticizing NBA referees, but faces no such restriction with their NFL counterparts.

J.B. Bickerstaff — Cavs coach and unabashed Eagles fan — verbally sparring with reporters at pregame presser over the end of Eagles-Chiefs. NBA fines coaches for ripping its referees. Of NFL refs, says Bickerstaff, “I can kill them.” — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 13, 2023

“I can kill them,” Bickerstaff said of NFL referees.

The Cavaliers coach will probably win over some Eagles fans with his stance, even though Bradberry himself would disagree with the assessment.

This is hardly Bickerstaff’s first time criticizing referees. In fact, he has not been much kinder to NBA officials despite the threat of punishment.