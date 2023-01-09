Jeff Saturday makes clear statement about Colts job

Jeff Saturday’s controversial tenure as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts is not stopping him from pursuing the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position full-time.

Saturday made clear on Monday that he wants the permanent job in Indianapolis, though he has not yet scheduled a formal interview. He added that there would be “significant change” if he were to land the position.

Jeff Saturday makes a few things clear:

— He wants the full-time job

— No interview set up yet

— He expects Chris Ballard to remain as GM and wants to keep working with him

— IF he gets the full-time job, he says he'd set everything up **much** differently from the very start — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2023

Jeff Saturday: "If I get this (full-time) job, there's going to be significant change." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2023

While we do not know what owner Jim Irsay might be thinking, Saturday would seem to be a long-shot to actually land the gig. That said, Irsay appears willing to at least consider him, and the owner is fond of Saturday thanks to the former center’s status as a franchise great.

Saturday’s permanent hire would likely be met with criticism, however. He landed the job without any NFL or collegiate coaching experience in a move that was widely panned around the league. Irsay might not care much about that, but after Saturday went 1-7 in his interim stint, it is not clear what he has done to really earn the role.