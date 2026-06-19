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Titans star becomes the highest-paid DT in NFL history

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Jeffery Simmons before a game
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) walks out of the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are resetting the market for defensive tackles.

The Titans and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons agreed to a 3-year, $105.8 million contract extension on Friday. The deal contains $100 million in guaranteed money.

This is the second huge contract Simmons has signed in his career. When he signed that one in 2023, only Aaron Donald made more money among interior defensive linemen. This is a substantial raise on that one, and it also makes him the first defensive tackle in NFL history to earn $100 million in guaranteed money.

Simmons was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has proven to be well worth it. If anything, he has gotten even better, and he set a career high with 11 sacks for Tennessee last season.

The next step for Simmons and the Titans will be to return to contention. They made the playoffs in each of Simmons’ first three NFL seasons, but have not gotten there since 2021. That is also their most recent winning season.

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