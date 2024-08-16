Jerod Mayo shares update on Patriots’ QB competition

The New England Patriots have said they are holding an open quarterback competition this offseason, and it sounds like the starting job is still up for grabs.

Drake Maye played more snaps than any other Patriots quarterback in the team’s 14-13 preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The rookie led a touchdown drive and looked a lot better than veteran Jacoby Brissett, whose two series ended with a punt and a brutal interception in the end zone.

On Friday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked if he still views Maye and Brissett as being in a competition. He insisted he has not made a decision about which QB will start in Week 1.

“I do (see it as a competition). You know, we have three more days of training camp practices and it’s our job as coaches to evaluate, and the competition isn’t over. They’re still gonna go out there and they have to show, not only themselves and the coaches, but also their teammates. So, it’s definitely still a competition.”

"it's definitely still a competition." QB competition between Maye and Brissett is far from over according to Jerod Mayo pic.twitter.com/R2Cew1b0Ax — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) August 16, 2024

Maye barely played in New England’s preseason opener last week, and fans were not happy about that. The No. 3 overall pick was given 24 snaps against the Eagles, and he finished 6/11 for 47 yards. Maye also had 15 yards rushing, including a 4-yard touchdown scamper on third down late in the first half.

One line of thought is that the Patriots should not risk shattering Maye’s confidence as a rookie given how poor their roster is. But if Maye clearly outplays Brissett over the next few weeks, it will be difficult for Mayo to sell players on not going with the quarterback who gives the team its best chance of winning games.